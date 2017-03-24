One of Douglas Garland's attackers has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm for punching the triple murderer at the Calgary Remand Centre just hours after he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years for the kidnapping and murders of Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Connor Skipper, 20, was given a four-month jail sentence for the attack.

The beating only lasted about 10 seconds and took place while Garland was sitting on a carpeted step in a common area of a protective custody unit, according to a statement of facts read in court today.

During Garland's triple murder trial, jurors heard evidence Garland was motivated by a grudge over a business relationship with Alvin Liknes that had soured years before.

The boy happened to be at his grandparents' home for an impromptu sleepover the night Garland executed his plan to kill the Likneses.

The three family members were taken from the Liknes home on June 29, 2014, and killed on a farm near Airdrie, north of Calgary, where prosecutors believe their bodies were burned.

Garland was sentenced on Feb. 17.

3 others still face charges

After the attack, Garland was taken to hospital with a small brain contusion and minor scrapes and bruises, according to Crown prosecutor Todd Buziak.

Skipper — in the remand centre awaiting trial on charges including sexual assault, assault, uttering threats and drug possession — was originally charged with aggravated assault but provincial court Judge Mike Dinkel accepted a plea to the lesser offence.

Brandon Richards, 34, Michael Bohdan, 30, and Tristan Thom, 18 — all prisoners at the Calgary Remand Centre — each still face a charge of aggravated assault.

Charges are pending against inmates at the Edmonton Institution where Garland was attacked a second time, in the hours after his arrival there less than three weeks after the first beating.

After that attack, Garland was in hospital for several days with more serious injuries.