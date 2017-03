Douglas Garland, 57, is in hospital again after being beaten unconscious by inmates at the Edmonton Institution on Monday night, a maximum security prison, CBC News has learned.

It is the second time in three weeks the convicted triple murderer has been attacked while in custody.

Last month, Garland was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 75 years for the first-degree murders of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien.

More to come.