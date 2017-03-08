Convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland was hospitalized on Monday night after he was beaten by inmates at the Edmonton prison he now calls home.

It was the second time the man who killed five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes, had been beaten since being sentenced to 75 years behind bars. Many celebrated the jailhouse vengeance.

Calgary defence lawyer Balfour Der, who did not represent Garland at trial, isn't one of them. Calgary Eyeopener host Rob Brown asked him why.

Q: How much of a concern is it to you that this has now happened twice to Mr. Garland?

A: Of course this concerns me, that this happened the first time, let alone a second time ... in fact, I don't know which is more concerning, the fact that it's happened now a second time to Mr. Garland, or the fact that people still applaud and think it was a good thing that he was assaulted.

Q: You don't understand why they would do that?

A: No. I have no clue why people think the Criminal Code of Canada, the rules of our nation, the laws of our nation, end at the front door of either the [Calgary] remand centre or the Edmonton max penitentiary. And that somehow a bunch of hooligans dishing out vigilante violence and justice get to decide who is punished and who isn't. Giving some young punk who's serving time in prison the ability, the carte blanche to be able to assault people and people applaud it and think it's a good idea, I'm astounded by that.

I can appreciate, and I think most people can appreciate, that you're coming from the legal standpoint, but you really think there are Calgarians out there, Albertans out there, that feel any sympathy, or should, for this man?

A: Oh no, and I'm not promoting that they should have sympathy for him, I don't promote that at all. What I'm saying is that people have to understand we have rules and laws, it's not the law of the jungle. And to think that it's a good idea for someone to be criminally assaulted is wrong.

Who in their right mind would ever applaud that crime is committed?

Q: It's happened twice now, do you think it's going to continue?

A: Well, unfortunately I think Mr. Garland has this big target painted on him because of the type of crimes that he's been convicted of. It's inevitable that there's going to be other inmates who want to make a name for themselves by saying 'I'm the guy who beat up Garland.'

It should be obvious to the penitentiary officials, the jailers, that this is going to happen and they should be taking a special lookout for people like Mr. Garland and not put them in positions where they can be assaulted.

Q: How common is jailhouse justice? Or is it just reserved for child killers, pedophiles typically?

A: Those two categories of people you have identified are mainly the ones who are the targets, but it happens to all types of people. You know, I had a 50-some year-old fellow charged with fraud on the tax department of all things. You'd think he would be applauded in jail, but no, he was beat up and he was a meek and mild guy. It happens.

Q: You mentioned an idea is corrections officials keeping a close eye out. Could that involve 24-hour surveillance on Mr. Garland?

A: Well, I suppose that could be a bit of a deterrent, because whoever would think about assaulting him would know that they would be caught on camera or whatever, and they would be subject to charges and maybe they think it just wouldn't be worth it to extend their time in jail just because they wanted to beat up on a particular inmate. It's impossible, you can't take every inmate who is in jail and separate them and have everybody all by themselves all of the time.

But you would think that when this news is fresh, when everyone knows about Mr. Garland across Canada that you might at that time, keep an extra close eye on him, give him extra protection until this notoriety blows over.

Q: It has happened twice. That has some people wondering I think, some suspecting correction officials are turning a blind eye in this case. Any reason to believe that might be the case?

A: I can only say anecdotally, speaking to two of my own clients a day after Mr. Garland was assaulted at the Calgary Remand Centre … who said, anecdotally, from their perspective, whether it's right or wrong, they would have suggested that this is all preventable. You would hope that that would never, ever be the case that prison officials would countenance or encourage anything like that. You would just hope that never happens. I suppose anecdotally you could find people, especially inmates, who say it's so, that it happens.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener