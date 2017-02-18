Triple murderer Douglas Garland was rushed to hospital Friday night after being attacked in prison, CBC News has learned.

Just hours earlier Garland was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years in the first-degree murders of five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

According to EMS, around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, an ambulance was called to the Calgary Remand Centre after reports a man in his 50s had been assaulted.

CBC News has confirmed the patient was Garland.

He was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition with soft tissue injuries.