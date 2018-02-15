Calgary police have charged the driver of a pickup truck that plowed into a car, killing a brother and sister.

The crash happened Aug. 2, 2017.

The driver of the truck was travelling north on 46th Street S.E., approaching 130 Avenue, when he veered off the road and hit a red sedan that was waiting to exit a parking lot.

The truck also hit two other cars.

The 21-year-old driver of the sedan was killed in the crash and his 24-year-old passenger, his sister, died later in hospital.

Police say Calgarian James Robert Farkas, 43, is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death in relation to the crash.