United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney announced on Friday that MLA Don MacIntyre has resigned from the party's caucus.

MacIntyre is the MLA for the riding of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake.

He tweeted that he's resigning to focus on family. He did not specify if he was resigning his seat as MLA, or just his position in caucus.

Hi folks. Resigning from politics today to focus on our family. Thanks everyone! #AbLeg #ucp — @Don_MacIntyre

Reached late Friday, UCP executive director Janice Harrington and caucus press secretary Annie Dormuth declined comment.

MacIntyre was elected to the legislature in 2015 with the Wildrose party.

Prior to that, he was a part-time instructor for the alternative energy program at NAIT, and worked as the chief technical officer for a private overseas geothermal company.

MacIntyre was criticized by the NDP last year after he suggested that science hasn't conclusively proven that climate change is a man-made problem.

The news comes the same day as an announcement that MLA Derek Fildebrant will not be allowed to rejoin the UCP caucus, after he pleaded guilty to illegally shooting a deer on private land.