Jester, a Calgary police service dog, is up and walking and in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in the head during a police chase early Sunday morning, police told reporters at noon.

"Jester's going to be fine," acting Staff Sgt. James Lines said.

Police were called to the Grant MacEwan School in the northeast community of Falconridge at about 1:50 a.m. for reports of a break-and-enter.

They chased two underage suspects who fled the school on foot.

Jester — a German Shepherd with five years on the force — was stabbed by one of the suspects and was sent to an emergency vet hospital in life-threatening condition.

"Both suspects are in police custody and the offender who stabbed the dog will be detained," police said.

Social media exploded with words of support for Jester.

An Edmonton police dog was fatally stabbed in 2013 prompting Quanto's Law, a new criminal offence making it illegal to kill or injure a service animal.

The law went into effect in 2015 and in August 2016, the first charges were laid.