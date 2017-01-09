Temperatures in the –20s have forced many dog owners to cut their walks short this week — even after dressing their beloved canines in doggie boots and jackets.

If you're looking for ways to help your dog burn off some pent up energy, here are five suggested indoor exercises that will stimulate their muscles and their brains.

"If we can find things where they're working their mind ... then they'll settle down and won't be running all over the place and bouncing off the walls," said physiotherapist Margaret Kraeling at the Canine Fitness Centre in Calgary.

Don't worry about buying any special equipment for this, as most of these exercises can be set up with things you probably have lying around in your house.

1. Step and pivot

How to keep your dog active indoors without special equipment0:48

This is a great exercise to work your dog's core muscles and improve balance.

All you need is something that will function as a raised surface, for example an oil pan from a hardware store, livestock feeding bowls, or even a stable step stool.

Using treats, entice your dog to place its front paws on the elevated target, and then encourage them to pivot around the target while keeping their front paws on it.

If your dog needs more of a challenge, you could forgo the pivot and instead lift one of your dog's hind legs at a time. This will work on your pet's balancing muscles.

Take it one step further by lifting alternating front and hind paws, so that your dog is standing on just two of its four legs.

2. Obstacle course

How to build a basic obstacle course for your dog with things you might have lying around the house0:48

An old baby mattress, a low step stool, a bench or even a BOSU balance ball can be lined up to fashion a basic obstacle course for your dog, said Kraeling.

Try incorporating a mix of soft and hard surfaces to make the course more challenging.

Then use your dog's favourite treat or toy to lead your pet through the circuit, forwards and backwards to work different muscles.

3. Tunnel crouch

How to build a simple tunnel for your dog that will help keep their joints healthy0:38

You can build a makeshift tunnel for your dog using folding chairs for walls and pool noodles or a bed sheet over top.

Adjust the height of the tunnel so that your dog has to bend its hips and knees to get through. It should not be high enough that your pet can pass through while standing tall.

Then toss a toy or cookie through the tunnel, encouraging your dog to run through quickly.

4. Barrel racing

How to use laundry hampers to improve your dog's balance and muscle strength0:29

This exercise will teach your dog to follow your hands and directions.

All you need are a couple of pop-up laundry hampers to function as makeshift barrels. Then, with a treat in hand, lead your dog in tight circles as it weaves between the barrels.

This exercise forces your dog to shift its weight as it navigates around the barrels, which will help it learn to control its muscles better.

5. Doggie push ups

Doggie push ups are a great front-end indoor exercise0:43

To strengthen your dog's front limbs, position your dog so that its hind end is raised. Then lower a cookie to the floor and raise it back up again while your dog follows with its nose.

As your dog raises and lowers itself to follow the treat during this exercise, it will work its front limbs and its balance.

You could also try this on an unstable surface to make it more challenging.

Be mindful of your dog's breed, attention span and personality, and make sure you offer your dog appropriate rest in between exercises, Kaeling advises.