Research published by the University of Calgary raises concerns about whether doctors are spending too much time interacting with computers at the expense of patient care.

Associate professor and medical sociologist Myles Leslie observed interactions at three intensive care units in the United States and says technology, if not managed properly, can come between a doctor and his or her patients.

"I think we have all been in the primary care provider's office and had the feeling of, 'I am over here and she is over there, typing away on her computer and sometimes I have some interaction with her,'" Leslie told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

He says the research is equally applicable to the Canadian health-care environment.

"I think what we should be doing is talking to one other," he said.

"We should be educating people on the appropriate use [of technology], and get some bedside manner back while doing this stuff. I don't think we want to tell them, 'You have to do all this computer work that we are foisting off on you, and you got to do this.' Maybe we have to ratchet back the computer work and that is going to help patients."

Canadian research may look different

But the head of the University of Calgary's critical care department says the way doctors use technology in Alberta helps them engage with patients.

"I don't disagree that a lot of time is spent on the computers," Chip Doig told CBC News.

"I think families do see us on a computer more ... [but] I'm quite confident in Calgary, the computers have provided information at the patient's bedside."

He says the research might have looked differently if conducted here.

"That [technology] would not be a concern in our intensive care units at least."

Dropped balls possible

Still, Leslie said too much reliance on computers and programs could put patients at risk.

"The possibility for dropped balls is so much less when we are actually talking to one another," he said, adding managing it is a win-win.

"You have an upside for safety ... and an upside for satisfaction. 'I actually felt like she or he interacted with me as part of my care rather than twiddling knobs and dials in the background.'"