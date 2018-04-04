Sharp-eyed civilian helps Red Deer police recover more than 400 stolen vehicles

A Red Deer man who has single-handedly reported more than 400 stolen vehicles was honoured recently by the RCMP for his tireless efforts over the past two years.

They held a private ceremony recently for the man — known only as DM to preserve his anonymity — and presented him with a plaque.

DM's job requires him to drive all around the city. He phones police when he spots something suspicious or out of place — which happens frequently, partly owing to DM's photographic memory.

DM starts each day with a check of the central Alberta stolen vehicles list and social media groups focused on stolen vehicles, and makes a list of any outstanding cases.

"If I've seen it once, it's almost guaranteed I'll find it," he said in a release. "Often if a vehicle is stolen in the morning, I find it by afternoon."

Civilian had his own vehicle stolen

DM began calling in stolen vehicles after his own car — which he left unlocked and running — was stolen two years ago.

"It was a lesson learned," he said.

RCMP Supt. Ken Foster said about half of the vehicles recovered with DM's help were still occupied by the suspected thieves when police arrived.

"Not only has DM helped police return many stolen vehicles to their rightful owners, he plays an important role in helping us arrest many career criminals and put them before the courts," Foster said.

"We've recovered firearms, drugs and large amounts of stolen identity documents from these vehicles. It's astounding to see the positive impact that one person can have on a community."