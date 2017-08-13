The opening of an interchange might make a great many eyes glaze over, but there's something a bit different about Calgary's new $78 million project for drivers.

The diverging diamond interchange, as the style is known, will open to traffic at Macleod Trail and 162 Avenue S. tomorrow after two years of construction.

Drivers might have a sense of vertigo or dislocation, as they move from the right side of the road to the left on the bridge, preventing drivers from having to cross traffic for left-hand turns and, according to the city, helping with traffic flow.

It's the first interchange of its kind to be built in Canada.

"An interchange was needed at this location because of the traffic congestion from people moving along Macleod Trail into the adjacent business and service area, and for people getting to their homes in the nearby communities," said Ward 14 Coun. Peter Demong in a news release.

"This area has had massive growth in the last 20 years."

$255 million worth of interchanges

The Macleod Trail interchange is the second of four interchanges to open in Calgary this summer. All four will cost the city $255 million.

"Now is exactly the right time to be building," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a news release.

"With the downturn in the economy and accelerated funding for projects like this, we're creating jobs, taking advantage of lower prices, and building critical transportation infrastructure that will reduce congestion on our roads."

The city says pathways and sidewalks in the area are also being improved as part of the project and are included in the interchange design.

Despite the ribbon cutting on Sunday, parts of the roadway will still be under construction into September.