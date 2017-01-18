The death of a man Monday in the southeast Calgary community of Douglasdale has been declared a homicide.

When police arrived at a home in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. that evening, they found a man suffering from a gunshot to the abdomen and a woman who was injured after allegedly falling from a window while trying to leave the home during an altercation.

The man — identified as Dion James Bear, 39, — later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police were called to the residence after receiving multiple calls for reports of a disturbance and a possible break and enter in progress.

The home at the centre of a shooting incident Monday night is cordoned off by police tape. One man was the victim of a homicide there, police say. (Andrew Brown/CBC)

Bear didn't live at the residence, but police believe he was there deliberately. The woman who fell from the window is a resident of the home, along with another man. The pair are both still in hospital.

Police have attended the home at the centre of the incident in the past. Insp. Don Coleman also said all three people are known to police for various reasons.

The investigation into what led up to the homicide continues.