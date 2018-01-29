Didbury RCMP have arrested three men and are seeking a fourth in relation to an armed kidnapping investigation.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, police received a report of a male being taken at gunpoint in the town of Didsbury, roughly 80 kilometres north of Calgary.

The victim was allegedly told he would face bodily harm if he did not pay a sum of money.

Didsbury RCMP, with the help of Olds RCMP, found the victim at a rural location west of Olds and arrested three suspects.

A search warrant was executed on a travel trailer. Five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, were seized.

Justin Anglet, 19, of Olds has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and eight counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Donald Martin, 39, of Olds has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Jacob Donkin, 19, of Olds has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with conditions.

4th suspect sought on multiple charges

The investigation has led to an arrest warrant being issued for 32-year-old Mitchell Lewis Engler of Olds on charges of kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats and possession of stolen property.

Engler, whom police consider to be armed and dangerous, remains at large. Didsbury RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information about Engler's whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381 or your local law enforcement agency.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.