RCMP say they are confident all suspects in the kidnapping of a man in Didsbury last month have been arrested and charged after a fifth suspect turned herself in to police on Monday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, police were alerted ​to a complaint that a man had been taken at gunpoint in the town of Didsbury, roughly 80 kilometres north of Calgary.

According to RCMP, the victim was allegedly told he would be hurt if he didn't pay the kidnappers money.

The victim was found at a rural location west of Olds. Didsbury RCMP, with the help of Olds RCMP, arrested three suspects.

Shortly after, police issued an arrest warrant for a fourth suspect — 32-year-old Mitchell Lewis Engler of Olds. Engler was arrested on Feb. 8. and charged with kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats and possession of stolen property.

On Monday, a fifth and final suspect, Tanya Dawn Hoomana, 39, of Didsbury, turned herself in to police. She has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm and possession or property obtained by crime.

Hoomana is due back in court on March 5.