Police in Didsbury, Alta., are appealing for the return of priceless family heirlooms taken during a break-in Thursday.

Sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., someone broke into a home on Range Road 35 in the Dogpound area, west of Didsbury, about 80 kilometres north of Calgary. They stole several items, including two gold rings and a small, red, wooden urn containing the ashes of the homeowner's deceased husband.

Thieves also made off with a black 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup with Alberta licence plate BSR2779.

"Crimes like this really tug at your heartstrings," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier in a release.

"We think that the urn was taken by someone who did not realize what it was. To them, it is of no value at all, but to the family, it is priceless. We hope that these heirlooms can be returned to the family and welcome any assistance to do that."

Anyone with information is asked to call Didsbury RCMP at 1-403-335-3381 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.