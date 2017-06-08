Testimony on the second day of Derek Saretzky's triple-murder trial in Lethbridge, Alta., is expected to come from a blood spatter expert and the medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Hanne Meketech's body.

Saretzky, 24, of the southwestern Alberta community of Blairmore, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths 69-year-old Meketech as well as two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father, Terry Blanchette, 27.

He is also charged with committing an indignity to the body of the toddler.

All three were found dead in the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass, which includes the communities of Blairmore and Coleman, in September 2015.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks, hear from dozens of witnesses and include nearly 40 exhibits, some of them quite gruesome, Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou warned jurors on the first day of the trial.

Before the jury was sworn in on Wednesday, one juror was excused after he told Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice William Tilleman, who is overseeing the trial, he would have physical difficulty if the testimony contained graphic evidence.

When Blanchette was found dead and his daughter missing from their home in Blairmore, a community of about 2,000 people, on Sept. 14, 2015, the case drew national attention.

An Amber Alert was issued for Hailey, but she was found dead the next day in a rural area near Blairmore.

Saretzky was charged with two counts of first-degree murder two days later.

Seven months later, police charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Meketech, who lived in the neighbouring community of Coleman.

Meketech was found dead in her home on Sept. 9, 2015 — five days before Blanchette's body was discovered.

By "pure coincidence," Papadatou said the officer in charge of the Meketech investigation went to the scene of the Blanchette killing and noticed striking similarities between the two slayings, which led police to later link the cases.