The man accused of killing a two-year-old girl, her father and a third person in southern Alberta in 2015 confessed to all three killings in recorded statements that will be played in court, the Crown told jurors as the triple-murder trial began Wednesday.

"In each of those confessions, he provided details to police that only the killer would know," Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou said, as she laid out her case against 24-year-old Derek Saretzky.

The trial in a Lethbridge courtroom is expected to last three to four weeks, hear from dozens of witnesses and include nearly 40 exhibits, Papadatou said.

​Saretzky, of Blairmore, Alta., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, 27-year-old Terry Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, as well as one count of committing an indignity to the body of the toddler.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.​​

Follow the latest in the trial via our reporters in the courtroom, whose tweets will appear in our live blog:

Before the jury was sworn in, one juror told the court he would have difficulty if the trial contained graphic evidence.

"That's going to be an issue," Papadatou said.

The juror was excused by Court of Queen's Bench Justice William Tilleman.

One alternate juror was also excused, leaving a 14-person jury — composed of seven men and seven women — to hear evidence.

If no jurors drop out during the trial, two more will be excused at the end, so that deliberations are carried out by a jury of 12.

Amber Alert and national attention

The case attracted national headlines when Blanchette was found dead and his daughter missing from their home in Blairmore, a community of about 2,000 people, on Sept. 14, 2015.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

She was found dead the next day in a rural area near Blairmore.

Saretzky was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Sept. 16, 2015.

Seven months later, police also charged Saretzky with first-degree murder in the death of Hanne Meketech, who lived in the neighbouring community of Coleman.

Meketech was found dead in her home on Sept. 9, 2015 — five days before Blanchette's body was discovered.

Blairmore is about 230 kilometres south of Calgary.