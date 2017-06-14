Terry Blanchette's death was so violent, a blood spatter expert who examined his home had a difficult time determining what happened where, jurors heard on Day 6 of Derek Saretzky's triple-murder trial on Wednesday in Lethbridge, Alta.

After presenting dozens of photos depicting several bloodied areas of Blanchette's home and items seized from Saretzky's apartment, RCMP Sgt. Jennifer Barnes walked jurors through the different types of blood stains found including pools, spatter, drips, drag and transfer marks.

She said it appears Blanchette was struck over and over again in the bathroom of his home, where his father found his body in a pool of blood.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of Hanne Meketech, 69, whose body was discovered days before Terry Blanchette, 27 and his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, 2, were killed.

Barnes focused most of her analysis on the Blanchette home. In the bedroom, pillows were soaked in blood and drips at the foot of the bed and on the floor "indicate movement" out of the room, said Barnes.

Photos presented in court today show blood in Terry Blanchette's bedroom, one of the locations where he was attacked. Blanchette's body was found in the bathroom. (Court exhibit )

A drag mark leads from Blanchette's bedroom toward the bathroom where hundreds of blood spatter stains covered the small room.

Blanchette's blood was also found in his toddler's bedroom, according to Barnes.

The body of Hanne Meketech, 69, was found in her Coleman home just days before Terry Blanchette's body was discovered in the neighbouring community of Blairmore in the Crowsnest Pass area of southern Alberta.

An Amber Alert for his missing daughter ended when Saretzky took police to a firepit where human remains were discovered as well as a bloodstained child's toy that would come back from the RCMP lab a match to the toddler.

On Tuesday, the accused's distraught father, Larry Saretzky, broke down sobbing as he testified that the day after the Amber Alert had been activated, his son showed up at the family business and told him Hailey "was in heaven."

Derek Saretzky has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of committing an indignity to a body. (Facebook)

The father had already contacted police to inform them a van from the fleet belonging to the family business had been moved and matched the one connected to the Amber Alert. He then turned his son over to police.

Within hours of his arrest, Derek Saretzky not only confessed to killing Blanchette and his daughter, he led police to the firepit and performed a re-enactment, prosecutor Photini Papadatou told jurors in her opening statement last week.

Months later, he confessed to killing Meketech and was charged in that slaying, too, Papadatou told the court.

Follow the latest in the trial from our reporters in the courtroom here.