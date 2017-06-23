A Wildrose MLA has formed a new organization that could morph into his leadership campaign for a new United Conservative Party — should it be formed.

Derek Fildebrandt launched United Liberty at a rally in Strathmore on Thursday, which aims to convince members of the Wildrose and PC parties to vote in favour of forming a new party next month.

He says the organization will also raise money and issue position papers that should guide the new party's policy.

But it's also possible it will become his leadership campaign team, if he runs for the top job.

"If I can see another candidate who will carry that forward in the best possible way, I'll consider supporting them, but if not, then United Liberty will serve as the foundation to launch a leadership campaign," he told reporters.

Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer is the only candidate to formally announce his intention to run for head of the party, should it be formed. PC leader Jason Kenney and Wildrose leader Brian Jean are also widely expected to run for job.

Wildrose and PC party members will vote July 22 on the unity proposal.

Wildrose party members must vote 75 per cent in favour while PC party members must vote 50 per cent plus one in favour for the merger to be successful.