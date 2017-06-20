Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt says he would consider a run for the leadership of a proposed United Conservative Party, if his party and the Progressive Conservatives vote in favour of joining together to create it.

Filderbrandt said he has a team in place that could work on a leadership bid but that's on the back burner, for the moment.

"Right now our primary focus is on still getting a yes to unity ... and on pushing our policies and principles," said the Wildrose finance critic.

"We want to shape the direction of a new, United Conservative Party."

Wildrose leader Brian Jean and PC leader Jason Kenney have also said they would seek the leadership of a combined party.

Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer has also launched a campaign.

Wildrose and PC members are set to vote on July 22 on the proposal to merge.

Wildrose requires 75 per cent support from its membership to approve the plan. The PCs require 50 per cent plus one.