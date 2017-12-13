An Alberta member of the legislature who is already dealing with charges of hit and run is now facing accusations of illegally shooting a deer.

Derek Fildebrandt, the Independent member for Strathmore-Brooks, has been charged with unlawful possession of wildlife and entering onto private land without permission.

Alberta Justice says that on the afternoon of Nov. 4, fish and wildlife officers were called about a deer shot on private land without permission from the landowner in a field near Sundre in west-central Alberta.

Fildebrandt is to appear in court Feb. 2 in Didsbury, and is not taking issue with the charge.

In a statement, Fildebrandt says he didn't realize he was on private land when he shot the animal, has apologized to everyone involved, and has donated the deer meat to a local food bank.

He is due in court in Edmonton on Monday for a verdict on a charge of hitting a neighbour's van in June 2016 and then driving away.