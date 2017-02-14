Another adjournment has been granted to an Alberta man accused in a violent sexual assault last September.

The lawyer for Denzel Dre Colton Bird told court Tuesday that he hasn't been able to fully review the disclosure in the case with his client, due to an injury that prevented him from visiting the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.

Bird, who is 20, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and break and enter.

Police say the victim was walking to work when she was struck with a weapon, dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in a random attack that left her with significant injuries.

Bird is to return to court on March 2.