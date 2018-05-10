One of the men subjected to a racist rant in a southern Alberta restaurant last month says Canadians have overwhelmed him with kindness after a video of the incident went viral this week.

"It's beautiful support, it's amazing," Monir Omerzai told CBC News.

"It's amazing how there are so many good people out there. I am just thankful I am in Canada. There are still good people out there, and I believe in that, big time.

We should always be good to each other. We just have to respect each other."

Omerzai and some friends were at a Denny's restaurant in Lethbridge on April 21 when a woman began swearing at them, telling them to go back to their countries and threatening violence.

A video of the incident was posted online this week, drawing mostly outrage and racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

In an interview with Lethbridge News Now, the woman — who identifies herself as Kelly Pocha from Cranbrook, B.C. — admits her comments were racist but says she was provoked and her actions aren't indicative of who she really is. Omerzai denies that his friends were the instigators.

'Get to know people'

Her employer announced it had fired her on Wednesday, and Denny's issued a statement apologizing for the woman's behaviour but stating the manager followed protocol.

"She should not judge people by their colour," Omerzai said.

"She should have more friends from different cultures. Get to know them, talk to them, sit down with them. You should get to know people before you judge them."

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

Video of a woman's racist tirade against four men in a Lethbridge restaurant. 1:28

The 26-year-old Canadian citizen immigrated from Tajikistan 13 years ago says the incident has reaffirmed his faith in his fellow Canadians.

"Why is there so much hate in her? Why is she saying so many things? Something doesn't feel right. We are all immigrants here," said Omerzai, who lives in Lethbridge.

"Canada has been supportive of immigrants from all over the place. I think we should be proud of the way the Canadian government has been treating us and giving us all the opportunities. I am privileged to live in Canada."