Injured NHL linesman ordered to pay legal costs to Flames, ex-defenceman Dennis Wideman after failed lawsuit

Injured NHL linesman Don Henderson has been ordered by a Calgary judge to pay partial legal costs to the Calgary Flames and former player Dennis Wideman after his lawsuit was tossed earlier this year.

Don Henderson must pay partial legal costs of $8,000 to the Flames and $3,000 to Wideman

Meghan Grant · CBC News ·
Linesman Don Henderson was hit by Calgary Flames' Dennis Wideman during a game in Calgary on Jan. 27, 2016. A Calgary judge has ordered he pay partial legal costs to the Flames and Wideman after a failed lawsuit against them. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Injured NHL linesman Don Henderson has been ordered by a judge to pay partial legal costs to the Calgary Flames and former player Dennis Wideman after his lawsuit against them was tossed earlier this year.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Willie deWit ordered Henderson to pay $8,000 to the Flames and $3,000 to Wideman. In March, deWit stayed the NHL official's $10.2-million lawsuit and ordered the case to be heard by an NHL arbitrator. 

Linesman Don Henderson would stay in the game. 1:22

In his statement of claim filed a year ago, Henderson said he was still not able to work because of his head and neck injuries, which included a concussion. 

In the second period of a game against Nashville in January 2016, as Wideman skated to the bench after taking a hit from Predators' Miikka Salomaki, he cross-checked Henderson, who had his back to the defenceman. 

Wideman was ultimately suspended for 10 games.

In his March decision to stay the lawsuit, deWit agreed with the defendants' position that Henderson must abide by the agreement between the NHL and its members — including officials — that says disputes like this fall under the umbrella of employment issues and must be dealt with through league arbitration.

Henderson had argued the case should remain in court because the league and its commissioner, Gary Bettman, showed bias based on prior involvement with Wideman's suspension.

Henderson's lawyers have appealed that decision.

Meghan Grant

CBC Calgary reporter

Meghan Grant is the courts and crime reporter for CBC Calgary.

