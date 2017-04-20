The NHL linesman injured by a hit from Calgary Flames player Dennis Wideman is suing the hockey club and the defenceman for $10.2 million after suffering a number of injuries, according to a statement of claim filed at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Wideman was ultimately suspended for 10 games after the hit to Don Henderson during a game against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 27, 2016.

Flames defenceman Dennis Wideman hits linesman1:22

The NHL official has not been cleared to work since he was injured and "has suffered a limitation of activities and loss of enjoyment of life."

The lawsuit claims Wideman "violently struck" Henderson from behind and that the linesman was "completely defenceless."

In the 2016 game, Wideman took a hit in the second period from the Predators' Miikka Salomaki. Moments later, Wideman was skating toward the Flames' bench when he cross-checked Henderson, who had his back to the defenceman.

"At the time of the incident, Wideman intentionally and deliberately struck Henderson," reads the document.

The senior linesman's injuries are listed as:

Head injury and concussion.

Injury to the neck requiring surgery.

Injuries to Henderson's back and shoulder.

Pain and numbness in his right arm and hand.

Injury to right knee.

Headaches.

Anxiety and depression.

As a result of his injuries, Henderson has needed physiotherapy, medication and psychological counselling.

The injuries cost Henderson $10 million in lost income and future earnings, according to the lawsuit which also seeks $250,000 in general and special damages.

Wideman was initially suspended for 20 games for the hit but that was ultimately reduced by an independent arbitrator to 10 games.

At the time of the hit, Henderson had officiated more than 1,200 NHL games "without ever missing a game due to injury."

None of the allegations have been proven in court and a statement of defence has not yet been filed.

The Calgary Flames and Henderson's lawyers both declined to comment. Henderson did not respond to calls and an email from CBC News.