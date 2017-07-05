Higher production in the U.S. and Canada has largely offset cuts made by OPEC, meaning oil prices won't increase significantly anytime soon, according to the latest forecast from Deloitte released Wednesday.

The report says cuts to production by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) removed about 1.8 million barrels of oil a day from the market, which helped to keep prices around $50 US a barrel for most of the last quarter.

Oil prices also dropped to a six-month low in June thanks to reports of increased gasoline stockpiles and lower-than-expected demand going into the summer driving season.

"I think this is just a sign of the volatility we're going to continue to see," said Andrew Botterill, a partner with Deloitte.

"Our price forecast sits a little lower than it did three months ago but ultimately, I think all of industry was expecting this type of volatility to take shape and we expect to see more of that in the coming year."

The latest Deloitte forecast for West Texas Intermediate in 2017 is $48 US per barrel and $59 US per barrel for Edmonton Light.

Botterill says he expects the WTI price will likely stay in the $45 to $60 range for the next three years.

"What we're finding is the producers are able to bring and drill new wells very efficiently, so I think what we're going to see is companies being very efficient with where they spend their capital, and also at the same point in time, being very careful they're not over-extending themselves into big debt situations."

Natural gas prices are also expected to remain stable with North American supply and demand relatively unchanged and storage levels about the five-year average.

"The story for natural gas is that Canadian producers are offset significantly to natural gas prices in the U.S., just because the U.S. has so many resources they're able to bring on, so we're scrapping and competing to get our volumes, but ultimately there's some extremely economic plays and developments that are going in Canada."