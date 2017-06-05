The three-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool in Delacour, Alta., last week has died in hospital, police said Monday.

"A tragic accident like this hits home for everyone," Sgt. Kimberley Pasloske, detachment commander with the Airdrie RCMP, said in a release.

"Our hearts go out to the family and entire community at this time of need."

The boy died Monday with family at his side.

He had been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found unconscious in a backyard, above-ground swimming pool on Thursday.

The boy was initially taken to Calgary's Peter Lougheed hospital and then a team of pediatric specialists transferred him to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Police said Friday there was no indication of foul play or criminal responsibility in the incident.

Delacour is a hamlet just east of Calgary, located about 10 kilometres from the city's northeast periphery.