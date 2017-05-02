Sections of Deerfoot Trail will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as crews do a spring cleanup on the Calgary freeway.

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, northbound and southbound lanes will be affected and conditions could be dusty as crews clear away gravel and debris.

Work will stop at 5 a.m. and resume at 9 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday at 5 a.m.

Detours will be marked, Alberta Transportation said in a release.

Motorists can find more information at 511 Alberta.