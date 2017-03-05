Three people are in hospital and one man is in police custody after an early morning head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail.

According to EMS, two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail south of the Beddington Trail exit around 5:15 a.m.

Three people — all female passengers from the same vehicle — had to be extricated from their car before being transported to hospital because of substantial damage sustained from the impact.

Suspected impaired driving

The back seat passenger, a woman in her mid-20s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with multiple traumatic injuries, including head injuries.

The driver and the front seat passenger were both taken to hospital in serious condition. The driver, a woman in her early 30s, suffered pelvis and leg injuries, while the passenger, a woman in her early 40s, suffered serious injuries to her arm, chest and leg.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken into custody by Calgary police for suspected impaired driving.

Calgary police said traffic is currently being rerouted at 64th Avenue. Drivers can expect delays in the area as they investigate.