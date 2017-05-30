A 52-year-old Calgary man is facing multiple assault charges related to a post-collision incident on Deerfoot Trail Monday that left two paramedics and one police officer injured.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Deerfoot between 17th Avenue S.E. and Memorial Drive Monday afternoon.

Police say as they were checking on occupants in the vehicles, a witness informed them paramedics were struggling with a male involved in the crash.

"Several members of EMS and CFD were involved in the struggle with the man within the close confines of the vehicle," police said in a news release.

"The man actively assaulted the paramedics, resulting in one receiving head injuries."

Fight with first responders

The combative patient. identified as Kent Douglas Wilson, also struggled with a second paramedic inside the vehicle. Police say three officers used conducted energy weapons (CEW) while trying to stop the assault, however one of the paramedics accidentally touched the wires of the CEW, which resulted in him being shocked.

Police say a CEW probe was found on the paramedic who suffered head injuries, but are not sure if it came directly from the weapon as part of a discharge or from Wilson during the struggle.

Once officers removed Wilson from the vehicle, he continued to fight with police, at which point he was restrained by police and sedated by paramedics.

Assault charges

Wilson has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault against a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw Wilson's green/grey 2006 Acura MDX swerving from the left lane of northbound Deerfoot into the median multiple times before coming back to the road and colliding with other vehicles and eventually becoming involved in the multi-vehicle crash.

Wilson is due in court on July 5. He has been released from custody.