A 29-year-old Calgary man has been charged with impaired driving after a weekend head-on collision on Deerfoot Trail sent three women to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, a black Subaru Impreza was heading south in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail.

The Impreza struck a black Honda Civic near the exit ramp for Beddington Trail N.E.

Three women in the Civic had to be extricated from the car by emergency crews before being taken to hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

The driver of the Impreza, who was not injured in the accident, was taken into police custody at the scene.

Khoa Nguyen has been charged with three counts each of driving while over the legal limit, impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-567-4000.