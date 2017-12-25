Calgary police are investigating after finding the body of a newborn baby near a northwest grocery store late Sunday.

Police were called to a parking lot behind the Bownesian Grocer at Bowness Road and 79th Street N.W. at approximately 11:30 p.m.

"Investigators believe the child could have been left there as early as the late afternoon, however, it is not clear how or when the child died. An autopsy on the child is scheduled for Tuesday," police said in a release Monday.

Police want to talk to the mother as they're concerned she could be in medical distress.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.