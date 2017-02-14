Calgary MLA Deborah Drever is grieving the loss of her sister, Victoria Levesque, whose body was found east of the city on Saturday.

"Thank you everyone for your kind and supportive messages, It means a lot to me and my family," Drever, who is MLA for Calgary-Bow, wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

"I will be taking some time to spend with my family and to grieve."

Levesque's body was found near Lyalta, which is about 40 kilometres east of Calgary.

The RCMP continue to investigate the death.

Her family put out a statement on Monday asking for privacy.

"She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness," it said.

Charges against Levesque

Levesque was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of making death threats, harassment, assault with a weapon, assault, drug possession, possession of stolen property and two counts of failure to appear.

She failed to attend her court appearances scheduled for Nov. 9 and 15 and warrants were issued.

She was re-arrested in January but failed to attend her Jan. 30 court date.

The matter was then put over to Tuesday's date.

Her defence lawyer, Adriano Iovinelli, said he was contacted by RCMP on Monday informing him Levesque was dead. He said he's cooperating with their investigation.