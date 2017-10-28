Just hours after a man was killed after a serious assault in Calgary's southwest, police responded to a shooting and a possible homicide in the southeast.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3000-block of 31st Avenue S.E. where they discovered a body in a residence.

Investigators say the injuries have been deemed suspicious but have released no other details.

Earlier, around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired on the 3000-block of 17th Avenue S.E. and found one person with an apparent gunshot wound.

That person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.