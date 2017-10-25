Calgary police say the death of a three-year-old girl last month is now being investigated as a possible homicide.

EMS and police were called to a home in the 5300 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. in Pineridge on Sept. 27 for reports of a girl in medical distress, police said in a release Wednesday.

CBC will have LIVE coverage of a police news conference at 2 p.m.

Ivy Wick, 3, was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

She was taken off life support on Oct. 5.

The death of Ivy Wick, 3, is being investigated as a homicide, Calgary police confirm (Calgary Police Service )

The child abuse unit led the investigation initially, but the case has now been handed over to homicide detectives.

"Detectives do not believe Ivy's death was random, and with most child suspicious deaths, investigators are focussed on those individuals who had access to her on the day she suffered the injuries," the release said.

At the time of Ivy's injury, she was living with her mother and her mother's boyfriend, who is not Ivy's biological father, police say.

The death has not been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner — where further test results are pending — but the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Doctors who examined Ivy do not believe her injuries were consistent with a fall of any kind, police say.

Several people have been interviewed in connection with the case.

Police said they will release more details at a news conference at 2 p.m.