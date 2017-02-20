A grieving mother is appealing to thieves who stole precious keepsakes belonging to her dead teenage son from her car this weekend in Red Deer.

"If they knew that they stole from a dead child, they might do the right thing," said Elissa Carpenter, who had her car broken into around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday outside her mother's home in the 4700 block of 33 Street.

Her 14-year-old son Evan died suddenly in January after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

'It's only really valuable to people who loved him, like me' - Elissa Carpenter

Carpenter still had everything from his funeral service in her car when it was broken into. She'd taken them to show her mother in Red Deer, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

"His scrapbook from when he was five years old from when he was in Kindergarten was in there, the guest books for his funeral service, the leftover funeral cards," she said, listing a few of the treasured items.

Also taken was a white Carolina Panthers football jersey with the name Carpenter on the back and a number one. The jersey was part of his funeral service. Evan's friends wore the same jerseys that day.

Evan Carpenter's white Carolina Panthers football jersey (left)with the name Carpenter on the back and a number one was one of the item stolen from his mother's car in Red Deer on Sunday. (Supplied)

A purple flowery suitcase containing three pairs of her son's youth-size Nike running shoes — which he collected — was also stolen. Inside were some Nike Jordan Retro 5s, Nike KD8s and a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

"They would sit on the shelf on top of the box, as a collection. They were something he loved," she said.

"Those shoes were destined for his little brother, who is now an only child. He really wanted to walk in those shoes and now they're gone."

She says she doesn't care about other items that were taken in the theft but there's a $500 reward being offered for the return of Evan's things.

Carpenter says anyone who knows where the items are can call police anonymously or drop them off at a church or fire station, with no questions asked.