16-year-old girl dies in head-on collision east of Calgary
A 16-year-old girl is dead after a head-on collision near Hussar, Alta., about 100 kilometres east of Calgary.
RCMP say a westbound car, driven by the girl, collided with an eastbound SUV driven by a 50-year-old woman. That woman was flown to Foothills hospital in critical condition.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision and said in a news release that "all possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered."
