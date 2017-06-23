Albertans are being asked for their input on ending the twice yearly ritual of changing the clocks.

The head of the legislature's Standing Committee on Alberta's Economic Future says this could have an impact on the entire province.

"It is important for this committee to hear from as many people as possible about Bill 203," said Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary-Shaw.

If passed, Bill 203 would repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act and replace it with Alberta Standard Time.

Alberta would then remain on Mountain Daylight Time year round.

It would take effect on Nov. 2, 2018.

Albertans can submit opinions online. The deadline for submissions is July 28.

In April, the NDP MLA behind the bill, Thomas Dang, said 82 per cent of nearly 26,000 respondents to a survey he conducted said they wanted to end daylight saving time.