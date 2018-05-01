Day home operator sentenced to 3½ years in death of toddler left in car seat for 5 hours

An unlicensed day home operator in Calgary has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison for the death of a toddler left alone in a car seat in a closet for five hours.

Elmarie Simons, 59, who pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death earlier this month, was sentenced Tuesday in Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in Calgary.

"This was no accident, nor was it a mistake. It was criminally negligent," Justice Jim Ogle said when announcing the sentence. "Miss Simons abused a position of trust towards a very young and helpless child."

He called the death of 18-month-old Ceira McGrath "unnecessary and avoidable."

In November 2015, Simons left the toddler alone in a car seat in a dark closet for five hours to run errands at Walmart and McDonald's.

The child died from asphyxiation caused by the car seat strap, according to a statement of facts read in court. The toddler wasn't properly clipped in because the seat was too small. She slid down and choked herself, likely dying "trying to get out," the statement of facts said.

Elmarie Simons pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death after leaving the toddler home alone clipped into a car seat for five hours while she ran errands. (CTV Calgary)

Prosecutors Pam McCluskey and Samina Dhalla sought a four-year prison term, while defence lawyer Alain Hepner asked for a two-year sentence.

On Tuesday, Ogle described her actions as a "deliberate and negligent act by someone who knew better but was indifferent to the risk."

Ceira's twin brother had also been in Simons's care but it's unclear where he was when his sister died.

Their parents had placed both children in the unlicensed day home as they were still on a wait-list for a registered daycare, a decision that haunts them, the judge noted.

"Both parents experience undeserved but understandable guilt for having chosen Simons to care for their children," Ogle said.

"I can only hope that with time these parents can move forward and return to the loving, caring parents their son Colby deserves.… This is the best way they can remember their daughter, Ceira."

That day in November 2015, Ceira was rushed to hospital from the day home on Silverado Ridge Crescent S.W. She died a short time later.

It wasn't until the following August that police arrested Simons. She had continued to work at the home until her arrest.