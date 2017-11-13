French downhill skier David Poisson has died following a training crash at Nakiska Ski Area in Alberta, the French skiing federation said Monday.

The 35-year-old Poisson won a bronze medal in the downhill event at the 2013 world championships.

He was training at the ski resort in the Rockies west of Calgary in preparation for upcoming World Cup races in North America.

Kelly VanderBeek, a former member of Canada's Olympic alpine ski team, said she was "in shock" at news of Poisson's death.

"My heart goes out to the entire community, but especially his family, friends, and all those who loved him," VanderBeek said Monday in a tweet.

David Poisson was a member of the French alpine ski team. (Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press)

The French alpine ski team has been training at Nakiska ahead of the World Cup season, which is set to begin later in November at Alberta's Lake Louise Ski Resort.

The French federation did not elaborate on the precise nature of the crash that led to Poisson's death.

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which operates Nakiska, declined an interview Monday.