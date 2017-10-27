A Calgary man who went missing following a car crash in January has been found dead.

David McSween was last seen on Jan. 23 at around 10 p.m. on Highway 1, west of Canmore, police say.

It was believed at the time that the 34-year-old was involved in a collision and that another car might have stopped to offer him a lift.

A citizen spotted human remains between Lac Des Arcs and Dead Man's Flats on Oct. 5. The two hamlets are east of Canmore on Highway 1.

The Canmore RCMP was notified, and worked with the Calgary Police Service and the medical examiner's office to identify McSween.

Police say McSween's death is not considered criminal and that no more information will be released.