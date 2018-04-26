Albertan jailed for stealing $35,000 from air cadet squadron

A man who stole money from an air cadet squadron in central Alberta has been sentenced to 10 months in jail.

David Lee Gillard, who is 46, must also pay back $35,000 he embezzled from the organization.

Gillard pleaded guilty in November to one count of theft over $5,000.

Court heard that Gillard served as treasurer of a committee that sponsored the 24 Red Deer Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

He stole the money by writing cheques to himself and forging the second signature required to make them valid.

Gillard said he was having financial trouble and was using the stolen money to support his family.