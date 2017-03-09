David and Collet Stephan hope to rally their supporters at a Calgary courthouse this morning where their lawyer will ask a panel of Alberta Court of Appeal judges to overturn the couple's convictions in connection with the meningitis death of their 19-month-old son.

The southern Alberta couple were found guilty by a Lethbridge jury of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their son Ezekiel last April. The parents refused to take the gravely ill boy to a doctor and treated him with naturopathic remedies instead.

"We are praying that the truth is finally able to come forward and that the right outcome takes place tomorrow," wrote David Stephan in a Facebook post.

Stephan created a Facebook event for the conviction appeal, inviting the couple's followers — many of whom are anti-vaccination adherents — who believe parents should be free to raise their children without "interference."

"May the rights of loving parents be restored and protected from those who would stand to profit by removing them," Stephan said in his post.

David Stephan created a Facebook event to invite his supporters to court for his conviction appeal. (Facebook)

Ezekiel died from bacterial meningitis in 2012. During the trial, court heard the parents used naturopathic remedies rather than seek medical treatment.

The couple treated their young son with hot peppers, garlic, onions and horseradish — even though a family friend who was a nurse told them she thought Ezekiel had meningitis.

There was also evidence the sick child became too stiff to sit in his car seat and had to lie on a mattress when Collet Stephan drove him from their rural home to a naturopathic clinic in Lethbridge to pick up more herbal supplements.

The Stephans never called for medical assistance until Ezekiel stopped breathing. He was rushed to a local hospital but died after being transported to Calgary.

David was sentenced to four months in jail while Collet was given three months of house arrest.

As part of the sentence, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rodney Jerke ordered that the Stephans' three other children see a medical doctor at least once a year.

Both parents must also complete 240 hours of community service.

The Stephans are now living in Nelson, B.C., with their three sons. They were granted bail pending their conviction appeal.

Lawyers for the Crown and the Stephans will each be given 45 minutes to make their arguments.

The panel of three Alberta Court of Appeal judges are not expected to make a ruling today — that will most likely come as a written decision in the next few weeks or months.

The Crown has filed its own appeal, asking the higher court to impose a stiffer sentence.

A date for those arguments to be heard has not yet been scheduled.