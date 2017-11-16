Despite being "strongly cautioned" against posting publicly, David Stephan has published another scathing tirade against the Alberta justice system, the jury and the judges involved in his case.

"Within the current system there is no room for justice and truth, there is no humanity and there definitely is no love," wrote Stephan in the public Facebook post.

David and Collet Stephan broke their silence Wednesday night after the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld their convictions for failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 19-month-old son Ezekiel who died of meningitis in 2012. A Lethbridge jury found the couple guilty in 2016.

David Stephan described the Court of Appeal's decision to uphold the jury's convictions as a "rollercoaster of emotions."

In the online post, Stephan criticized the other judges involved in the case and the justice system, writing that the original judge erred in law. He also said the prosecution "withheld and falsified evidence" and participated in an "elaborate coverup" during the trial.

It's not the first time Stephan has taken to social media to criticize the system. In April 2016, he blasted prosecutors for what he described as "deception, drama and trickery."

Stephan acknowledged he's been advised against public posts as they could affect pending court hearings, but said he needed to "take a stand for the truth."

"This world needs more people that are willing to take a stand for truth... regardless of the cost."

In the post, David indicated that despite recently paying off more than $500,000 in legal costs, those fees "are now going to start accumulating again." He also expressed gratitude for the $150,000 in donations he has received.

Stephans praise dissenting judge

During the trial, jurors heard the Stephans used naturopathic remedies like hot peppers, garlic, onions and horseradish on Ezekiel.

Despite the fact the boy became so stiff he couldn't sit in his car seat, the Stephans did not call for medical assistance until Ezekiel stopped breathing. He was rushed to a local hospital but died after being transported to Calgary.

Ezekiel Stephan died in March 2012 of meningitis. (Stephan family)

Because one of the three judges on the appeal panel dissented, the couple has an automatic right to have the Supreme Court of Canada hear arguments in the case.

The couple praised Justice Brian O'Ferrall for dissenting

"[He] was willing to go against the grain and judge righteously, in light of whatever political pressure that he was up against," said Stephan.

David was given four months in jail while Collet was given three months of house arrest. Both parents were also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service and must take their surviving children to a medical doctor at least once a year.

The Crown has filed its own appeal. At a later date will lawyers argue the couple should face stiffer sentences before another panel of Court of Appeal judges.

The Stephans now live in Nelson, B.C., with their three sons and are "overcome with joy," expecting another child, who was due Wednesday.

Although it is highly likely David will be allowed to remain on bail pending the outcome of the prosecution's appeal, he indicated he now has to begin serving his four-month sentence.

"I will no longer be able to be there to support my wife through the birthing process and meet the newest member of our family until I get out of jail," wrote David.

Stephan commits to speaking out more often before his final message. "Bless you all and may truth prevail!"