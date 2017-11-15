A panel of Alberta judges has dismissed the appeal of a couple found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 19-month-old son, who died of meningitis in 2012.

David and Collet Stephan — who now live in B.C. — were convicted by a Lethbridge, Alta., jury in April 2016 in relation to the 2012 death of their son, Ezekiel.

The high court's decision to uphold their convictions was released Wednesday after appeal arguments were made in March.

A majority of judges on the panel concluded the outcome of the initial trial was correct, but one judge offered a dissenting opinion, saying the Stephans should have been granted a new trial.

As a result, the couple has automatic leave to have the Supreme Court of Canada hear arguments, if they choose to take their case to that level.

At the trial, jurors heard the Stephans used naturopathic remedies on Ezekiel rather than seek medical care, treating him instead with hot peppers, garlic, onions and horseradish.

At one point, the boy became too stiff to sit in his car seat and had to lie on a mattress when Collet Stephan drove him from their rural home to a naturopathic clinic in Lethbridge to pick up more herbal supplements.

The Stephans never called for medical assistance until Ezekiel stopped breathing. He was rushed to a local hospital but died after being transported to Calgary.

Defence says trial judges allowed too many Crown experts

The trial became "a battle of experts," according to the Stephans' lawyers, Karen Molle and Heather Ferg.

Molle argued jurors were subjected to a "week-long barrage of inflammatory, emotional evidence" from the Crown's experts.

The lawyers told a panel of judges their clients' convictions should be overturned because the trial judge erred in allowing too many Crown experts to testify and argued the defence expert's testimony was restricted.

Charter rights violated because of delays, defence alleges

Molle and Ferg also said their clients' Charter rights were violated because of unreasonable delay from the time the couple was charged until the date they were convicted.

The test for a finding of guilt is based on what a "reasonably prudent" parent would do to care for their child.

Molle argued jurors were subjected to evidence of doctors who testified as experts rather than from the position of a parent.

Prosecutor Julie Morgan argued the convictions be upheld and said jurors were asked to put themselves in the place of the accused.

Ferg referenced the 2016 Jordan decision, in which the Supreme Court of Canada set strict deadlines for trials, saying delays beyond 30 months for Superior Court cases and 18 months at provincial courts violate the accused's Charter right to be tried within a reasonable time.

Ferg argued the length of time between charge and conviction in the Stephans' case — 48.5 months — was unreasonable and exceeded the new time limit of 30 months for superior court cases.

By the Crown's calculations, though, when defence delay was subtracted, the final timeline was 29 months, putting the case just under the 30-month limit.

David was given four months in jail while Collet was given three months of house arrest.

Both parents were also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service.

As part of their sentence, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rodney Jerke also ordered that the Stephans' three other children see a medical doctor at least once a year.

Crown also appealed, seeking stiffer sentences

The Crown has filed its own appeal of the Stephans' sentences.

The prosecution wants the higher court to impose stiffer sentences.

The Stephans now live in Nelson, B.C., with their three sons.

'Necessaries' vs. 'necessities'

Although unusual in everyday parlance, the word "necessaries" — not "necessities" — is the term the legal system uses and is, in fact, an actual noun.

This is the precise wording of section 215 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada:

"Every one is under a legal duty:

(a) as a parent, foster parent, guardian or head of a family, to provide necessaries of life for a child under the age of sixteen years;

(b) to provide necessaries of life to their spouse or common-law partner; and

(c) to provide necessaries of life to a person under his charge if that person