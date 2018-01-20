His death being described as "such an unnecessary loss," around 100 Calgarians gathered at the Westbrook Mall parking lot Friday evening to remember the man found dead there following a fight at a small house party nearby days earlier.

Darby Chase Shade, who also goes by the name Darby Soop, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday night.

Barry Heffernan, a housemate of Shade's, said he came to the vigil to honour a friend.

Darby Shade, 25, was fatally stabbed to death on Tuesday night. (Facebook)

He was, "just a wonderful man," Heffernan said.

"It's such an unnecessary loss."

Police were called to a disturbance at a home near the mall around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police said when they arrived, they saw people fleeing the home. They believe a fight took place at a small party there, bear spray was deployed, and the altercation continued outside the residence on 37th Street S.W.

The 25-year-old was a talented amateur mixed-martial arts athlete and boxer, Heffernan said.

Mourners gathered outside Westbrook Mall in Calgary where Darby Shade was found dead on Tuesday. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

Shade had made recent posts on social media about his hopes to leave Calgary and how he needed to change his life.

"Calgary is a bad influence for you," one family member had written him.

"It just makes it that much harder," Heffernan said. "I still have a hard time accepting it."

Calgary police are trying to locate Christian Whitebear, 25, left, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, in connection with the discovery of man's body outside Westbrook Mall on Tuesday night. (Calgary Police Service)

Police are looking for Christian Whitebear, 25, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, as persons of interest in the case. Both men are wanted on outstanding, unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers.