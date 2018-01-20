His death being described as "such an unnecessary loss," around 100 Calgarians gathered at the Westbrook Mall parking lot Friday evening to remember the man found dead there following a fight at a small house party nearby days earlier.
Darby Chase Shade, who also goes by the name Darby Soop, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday night.
Barry Heffernan, a housemate of Shade's, said he came to the vigil to honour a friend.
He was, "just a wonderful man," Heffernan said.
"It's such an unnecessary loss."
Police were called to a disturbance at a home near the mall around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police said when they arrived, they saw people fleeing the home. They believe a fight took place at a small party there, bear spray was deployed, and the altercation continued outside the residence on 37th Street S.W.
The 25-year-old was a talented amateur mixed-martial arts athlete and boxer, Heffernan said.
Shade had made recent posts on social media about his hopes to leave Calgary and how he needed to change his life.
"Calgary is a bad influence for you," one family member had written him.
"It just makes it that much harder," Heffernan said. "I still have a hard time accepting it."
Police are looking for Christian Whitebear, 25, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, as persons of interest in the case. Both men are wanted on outstanding, unrelated warrants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers.
