Calgary police are looking for a driver who witnessed two vehicles driving dangerously on Deerfoot Trail earlier this week.
A white Dodge Ram truck and a green four-door Lexus were cutting off other vehicles and tailgating as they approached Glenmore Trail on Tuesday at about noon.
Police say a black Dodge Caravan was forced to brake suddenly to avoid the erratic drivers.
Investigators are hoping to talk to that driver.
The driver of the truck is believed to be a white man in his early 30s. He was wearing a ball cap and sunglasses.
The driver of the Lexus was a white man in his early 20s.
