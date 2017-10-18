The victim of a homicide in Calgary's southwest on the weekend has been identified, police said Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. just before 5 p.m. Sunday after a man was found dead by a family member.

Police have identified the man as 29-year-old Cyrus Ebrahimi of Calgary.

His roommate, 32-year-old Mohammadali Darabi of Calgary, was identified as a person of interest in the case. Police were looking for Darabi driving a 2006 silver-coloured Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle was discovered Tuesday by Revelstoke RCMP with a deceased man inside, although police are awaiting autopsy results before confirming his identity.

Calgary police were dispatched to the southeastern B.C. city to assist with the investigation.

Police are still looking for anyone with information on the case. They can contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.