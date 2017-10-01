The transformation of the King Edward school into an arts hub in southwest Calgary is nearly complete.

The cSPACE theatre and arts venue is now home to more than 30 art and studio spaces, and it was packed for Alberta Culture Days this weekend.

Superintendent Francois Ouellet says while Calgary struggles with many office vacancies in this economy, the fact that cSPACE is completely leased out is a hopeful sign for the city.

"We show to the people we can stand on our feet and have other projects emerge for the future," Ouellet said.

Superintendent Francois Ouellet says the fact that cSPACE is completely leased out, is a hopeful sign for the city. (Kate Adach/CBC)

"We are a new reality about what's going on in Calgary."

Eija Koskinen is a longtime resident who says cSPACE, and the culture it creates, has inspired her to take drawing lessons.

Eija Koskinen says it's a great time to be an artist in Calgary. (Kate Adach/CBC)

"It's like every artist helping every artist and everybody's growing together so it's a great time to be an artist here in Calgary," Koskinen explained.

The theatre space in the newly-constructed west wing of the school will begin staging plays in November.