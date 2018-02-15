A collision on Crowchild Trail approaching Memorial Drive in northwest Calgary created a major traffic snarl at rush-hour Thursday morning — causing delays of more than an hour, according to some motorists.

The two-vehicle collision happened in the northbound lanes of Crowchild Trail just before the Bow River bridge, the city tweeted at about 9:15 a.m.

An SUV flipped onto its roof in the crash, but EMS said there were no injuries.

Traffic was backed up for more than an hour, motorists complained, after a crash on northbound Crowchild Trail near Memorial during Thursday morning rush hour. (City of Calgary)

Several lanes were still blocked by 10:15 a.m., according to the city's traffic cameras.

The collision was finally cleared away by about 11:30 a.m., the city later tweeted.

Calgary Transit said bus routes 20, 18 and 112 were running about 20 minutes behind schedule because of the traffic jam.

Several motorists tweeted complaining of traffic delays of more than an hour.

